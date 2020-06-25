Sen. Wicker on state flag: ‘Difficult but necessary change’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker is included growing list of people calling for a new state flag.
Wicker tweeted his support for adopting a “new and unifying flag.”
Wicker is also pushing for a design with the state seal on it, something several lawmakers have began pushing for in the wake of growing pressure to remove the current flag.
Wicker also called for the state flag to be changed back in 2015.
Former Governor Phil Bryant is another calling for the same design with the seal that has the words “In God We Trust.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.