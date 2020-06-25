Seabee base places new travel restrictions due to COVID-19 risk

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Coast, the Naval Construction Battalion Center is imposing new restrictions on sailors stationed in Gulfport.
NCBC Capt. Bill Whitmire says the goal of the new restrictions is to limit the risk on operating forces across the base.
“Particularly for the Navy that has ships and submarines that are very constrained in terms of the environment, coronavirus can spread very rapidly,” said Whitmire. “So the Navy is taking a very conservative approach and just trying to keep people out of the population until those cases drop and then we can get back out.”
To help minimize the spread of COVID-19 on base, the Navy is limiting where people can travel.
“Going out in town, shopping, that’s pretty much limited to just the essentials,” said Whitmire. So going to the grocery store, as an example. The non-essential businesses, for example, that the state had closed down initially would be off limits to military folks.”
This includes places like Wolfpack Athletics Gym, where owner Michael Harshbarger says around 40 percent of members come from the SeaBee base.
“It’s going to hinder our business substantially,” said Harshbarger. “I can see it today just walking into the gym that we have a lot less people here than we normally do at peak hours where we are right now.”
Even though these new restrictions means less gym memberships, Harshbarger understands why the Seabee base is being cautious.
“Everybody’s got to be safe and I understand exactly why they’re doing it,” said Harshbarger. “I really thought the state might have done this longer before they actually started opening things up. It seems like they’re kind of maybe backtracking now a little bit.”
The Seabee base will continue following these new restrictions until there is a consistent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. You can hear more from Capt. Whitmire in the video below.
