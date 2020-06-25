MACJC Football to play 8-game season in 2020

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a Tuesday vote by the league's presidents, the MACJC teams will play an eight-game schedule in 2020. Week one is set to begin on September 10th with a four-team playoff to begin at the conclusion of the regular season.
The plan is to shave off the first game of the season, play six division and two non-division games and then a two-round playoff as normal. New Pearl River head coach, Seth Smith, was a little disappointed when the news broke, but isn’t using it as an excuse in his debut season in Poplarville.
“We weren’t going to be bringing are kids in July. It would’ve been helpful because now our kids won’t be campus until August, so by moving the season back, it still gives us about six weeks to prepare,” Smith told WLOX.
“It makes it more difficult, we’re not going to make any excuses. We’ll fight hard and do the best we can to field a competitive team, but again we will need every practice we can get during that six-week period to compete in this league.”
MGCCC players were originally supposed to be back on campus last week and PRCC this week.
WLOX Sports will post an addition clip from Gulf Coast athletic director, Steven Campbell Jr. , at a later date as he gives the conference officials perspective of this decision.
