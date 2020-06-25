Health dept: Virus spreading fastest among young adults

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is dealing with a new spike in COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,000 cases reported Thursday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
MSDH is attributing some of this spike to young adults who are not wearing masks and social distancing.
The 18-29 age group has the most total cases in Mississippi:
MSDH is urging everyone continue to wear a mask in public and use strict social distancing.
Earlier this week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs made a similar plea. He says wearing a mask is not about personal rights but about being selfless and caring for your family and the community at large.
