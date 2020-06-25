Gulfport summer academy deals with bullying

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, students at the Gulfport School District Summer Academy had the chance to hear about an ongoing problem that could get worse as they continue their education: bullying.
The summer program is offering these sessions about bullying simply because this is an issue that will never go away, particularly as we continue to go through this pandemic.
Angie Fields, a clinical professional with Gulfport Behavioral Health, said training to deal with bullying is always important.
"Nowadays, kids are exposed to bullying 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she said. "Social media has done a lot of positives but that's one of the negatives. So, we do need to have discussions about what kids need to deal with the bullying and stressors."
The sessions brought in both elementary and middle school-aged students to help identify what bullying is and how to prevent it.
Among other things, Kerah Pearson said that this pandemic has potentially made things worse.
“Yes,” she said. “Because you’re always inside and when people mess with you, you kind of get a little over-reactive, because you’re inside and you have no one to take it out on.”
Student Donovan Marin said he learned a lot, not just about bullying, but about the root causes.
“Some of the times that when someone bullies you it’s because they’re going through a rough situation or their family is in a crisis,” he said. “Their parents are fighting, and they learn all the stuff that their parents say and just repeat it to other kids.”
