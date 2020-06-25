Gautier’s Bryson Hurst becoming Division I Recruit

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier Gators have a legit division one prospect on their hands as offensive tackle, Bryson Hurst, continues to make a name for himself over the summer.
In the span of a nearly two weeks, the rising junior has collected offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Mizzou, and Mississippi State. He was also offered by Conference USA foes UAB and Southern Miss.
The 6′6″, 332-pound man-child knows that he still has a lot to improve on, like his speed and agility, but overall is grateful for the national attention he’s receiving.
“I mean it was kind of like jaw-dropping because I came from not being recruited to being heavily recruited. It made me feel very special when I first got the offers, but you just got to stay humble and more will come,” Hurst told WLOX.
“I can move as a big guy right now, but if I move much better it will be way better for me. Hopefully we do have a season, but I think we’re going to do pretty good this year. We’re going to have a better record this year, pretty much better everything.”
Hurst, like a few other coast standouts, participated in the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen camp a few weeks ago.
