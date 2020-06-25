Flash Flood Watch. Scattered thunderstorms today.

Another wet day at times as we’re still locked in a pattern of Gulf moisture fueling scattered showers and thunderstorms across our region. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect. New rain amounts of one to three inches are expected through tonight. The risk of damaging thunderstorms is near-zero. Afternoon highs will reach in the 80s with heat index in the 100s away from any rain. We could see somewhat less wet weather tomorrow. The tropics are quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic with no new systems expected to form in the next five days. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.