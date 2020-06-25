Elijah Sabbatini receives offer from Ole Miss

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, Division I football programs continue to flock towards Biloxi athlete, Elijah Sabbatini as Ole Miss handed him an offer Wednesday afternoon. The Rebels gave Sabbatini his 15th FBS offer, bringing his total number of offers to 20.
Prior to the Rebels offer, Sabbatini announced his top eight schools last week: Air Force, West Virginia, Army, Memphis, Indiana, Louisville, Kansas and Southern Miss. However, his recruitment is still open, so Ole Miss may still have a chance.
Returning as a starter for his senior season, Sabbatini is a lethal two-way player on the field. On defense, he’s recorded 182 tackles - 10 of them for loss, 3 sacks, 4 picks, and 2 forced fumbles, while on offense, he has over 974 all purpose yards and five touchdowns in 2019.
The 6′1″, 195-pounder is being recruited as a defensive back, wide receiver, and athlete before his final season with the Indians.
