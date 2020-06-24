Wet again on Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today thanks to deep atmospheric moisture from the Gulf continuing to move across our region. New rain amounts of about one to two inches are expected through tonight, with isolated higher totals possible. Flooding rainfall will be possible but unlikely. If flooding occurs, it’s expected to be localized and would be streets and low-lying areas that normally flood during heavy rainfall. Damaging thunderstorms will be possible but unlikely. If severe thunderstorms occur, the main threat is expected to be strong straight-line wind gusts between 30 and 60 mph. The tornado risk is limited but not zero so a brief or weak spin-up cannot be ruled out. Afternoon highs will reach in the 80s. More showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. But, we could see a somewhat less wet pattern Friday into the weekend. In the tropics, Dolly (formerly Subtropical Depression Four) was named a tropical storm on Tuesday. And that quickly came to an end this morning when it weakened back to a depression. Dolly is located over 700 miles northeast of Bermuda and remains no threat to the U.S. as it moves out to sea and falls apart in a few days.