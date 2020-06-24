TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Pass Road in Gulfport closed after sewer caves in

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Part of Pass Road in Gulfport is closed and will remain so until Tuesday of next week after a sewer caved in Wednesday.
The east- and westbound inside lanes on East Pass Road from Pine Street west to Hubert Drive will be closed to thru traffic in order to repair a sewer cave-in. The outside east- and westbound lanes on East Pass Road will remain open to thru traffic.
The lane closure is scheduled to run from June 24, 2020 until June 30, 2020, if the weather and the conditions allow it.
The City of Gulfport is asking all residents and businesses to observe and follow all traffic markers placed in the area.
