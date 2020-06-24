Strong storms and heavy rain possible today

Keep an eye to the sky today! We have the chance for a few strong storms later this afternoon and evening.Heavy rainfall is also likely within some of these storms along with frequent lightning. There is a possibility for flash flooding and we are under a Flash Flood Watch. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out tonight, but rain chances are looking lower. Lows will be in the 70s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Thursday. Rain isn’t a guarantee for everyone, but some heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Lower rain chances are expected on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
