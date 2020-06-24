Singing River, Ochsner partner to expand healthcare services across the Coast

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System and Ochsner Health announced Wednesday that they have expanded their partnership to provide quality care to communities across the Gulf Coast.
Singing River and Ochsner have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement to expand access to high-quality, cost effective care in the communities the organizations serve.
“We have worked with Ochsner on a number of successful clinical and operational initiatives, and this strengthened partnership is a natural next step,” said Singing River Health System CEO, Lee Bond. “We have a lot of things in common, including strong reputations as leaders in providing high-quality, compassionate care. Ochsner is also leading the way in technology and care advancements that we are excited to bring here. This is truly a win-win for our communities and the patients we serve. We are better and stronger together.”
Singing River and Ochsner have worked together successfully for a number of years on several initiatives to enhance patient care in Pascagoula and Ocean Springs. Ochsner’s Telestroke program has provided life-saving treatment for nearly 100 patients at Singing River’s two campuses since 2016, allowing them to receive the critical care they need close to home.
Last year, Ochsner and Singing River established a Physician Leadership Advisory Council with the goals to network, determine where clinical collaboration could benefit patients, and work together on existing clinical protocols to improve quality. Most recently, Ochsner has worked with Singing River throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to share education tools and best practices.
This strengthened partnership will allow the systems to work together in new and exciting ways with a focus on expanding access to critical services and advanced technology.
“We have tremendous respect for Singing River Health System, its Board of Trustees and CEO Lee Bond. We admire what they have done to advance healthcare in coastal Mississippi, and we are honored and excited to work together to expand services and improve the health and wellness of the communities along the Gulf Coast. This partnership is a natural progression of Ochsner’s relationship with Singing River, and we look forward to enhancing access to high-quality, cost-effective and innovative care,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO of Ochsner Health.
Through the strategic partnership, the organizations will focus on:
- Building on a shared commitment to quality patient care. Ochsner is recognized as a national leader in quality, having earned recognition by U.S. News & World Report in the top 50 for many specialties, including Ochsner Hospital for Children being recognized most recently as a top 50 children’s hospital for cardiology and heart surgery in the new 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, the only children’s hospital in Louisiana or Mississippi to receive this honor. In addition, most Ochsner hospitals and both Singing River locations have earned an “A” rating by the Leapfrog Group, a nationally renowned rating agency recognizing healthcare organizations committed to outstanding quality and patient safety.
- Expanding services for patients across the Gulf Coast and exploring further regional growth together, so that more patients can receive the care they need closer to home.
- Fostering innovation in healthcare delivery through Ochsner’s expanded technological and digital capabilities, including expansions in telehealth, digital monitoring and artificial intelligence.
- Providing more healthcare solutions for employers to assist them in providing innovative healthcare to their employees.
- Sharing resources and best practices to provide more efficient care, allowing the organizations to explore how to lower costs for patients while continuing to deliver high-quality care.
- Providing a more coordinated experience and ensuring continuity of care for our patients. Both health systems use the Epic electronic health record platform and will be able to share information seamlessly. Singing River will coordinate with Ochsner on Epic optimization, further improving care coordination and creating a more streamlined patient experience among the two systems.
- Developing a robust pipeline of clinical talent and providing new opportunities to train the next generation of clinical and administrative healthcare leaders.
- Expanding access to clinical research trials and clinical education, helping the organizations stay on the forefront of bringing life-saving, innovative advances to our communities.
Singing River will work with Ochsner to provide patients with access to even more digital medicine services, including virtual and digital medicine consults for patients with cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurology and chronic illnesses. These expanded capabilities will help providers deliver more personalized care, with digital programs that will help patients to manage their chronic conditions from the comfort of their own homes. They will also provide medical teams with real-time data, such as blood pressure readings or weights, allowing providers to spot warning signs and make necessary treatment adjustments.
A Strategy and Oversight Committee will be formed to manage the Singing River and Ochsner partnership, composed of leaders from both health systems. The names of Singing River’s locations will continue and will be co-branded to reflect the partnership with Ochsner.
Singing River and Ochsner look forward to increasing collaboration between the organizations’ physicians and staff through the continued and deeper sharing of resources and best practices, as well as additional opportunities for professional development.
