Singing River, Ochsner partner to expand healthcare services across the Coast

“We have tremendous respect for Singing River Health System, its Board of Trustees and CEO Lee Bond. We admire what they have done to advance healthcare in coastal Mississippi, and we are honored and excited to work together to expand services and improve the health and wellness of the communities along the Gulf Coast. This partnership is a natural progression of Ochsner’s relationship with Singing River, and we look forward to enhancing access to high-quality, cost-effective and innovative care,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO of Ochsner Health.