Singing River, Ochsner sign partnership to share resources

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It won’t be long before people see a change in the signs, but officials with Singing River Health System and Ochsner Health hope patients will see a lot more.
“We’ve been working with Ochsner for a long time, collaborating on high-quality clinical care,” said Singing River CEO Lee Bond. “But now is the time because we are looking to take it to the next level. With all the world’s been through with COVID, this is going to guarantee and ensure clinical and financial stability for the people of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for a long time.”
Starting July 1, Singing River Health System and Ochsner Health will enter a Strategic Partnership Agreement. It is not a sale, but Ochsner President and CEO Warner Thomas said it means much more than a new branding.
“No. 1, I think it’s the ability to coordinate care,” he said. “If somebody has to leave Mississippi to go to Ochsner, we want to make sure it’s a coordinated experience. Information passes back and forth, and we make that very smooth for the patient. We also want to make sure people don’t have to leave home if they don’t need to.”
The announcement comes a little more than a week since Singing River announced it had signed an agreement to purchase Garden Park.
Bond said the timing is coincidental.
“The Garden Park purchase is independent, although they will benefit from many things that Ocean Springs and Pascagoula hospitals from as well, most particularly the Epic electronic health record system that we are looking forward to installing there,” he said.
While Singing River will gain technology help, this agreement opens up opportunities for Ochsner as well.
“Nearly 30,000 come from Mississippi to Ochsner each and every year,” Thomas said. “This is a chance to build a relationship of a very high-quality health system in Mississippi and really work to keep local people local and to build on the services that are currently here at Singing River.”
A Strategy and Oversight Committee will be formed to manage the Singing River and Ochsner partnership, composed of leaders from both health systems.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.