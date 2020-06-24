Nurse, doctor sentenced in health care fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Hattiesburg nurse and a Tennessee doctor this week for their roles in a conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 56-year-old Dr. Thomas Edward Sturdavant, of Cordova, Tennessee on Monday to two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He must also pay a monetary judgement of $160,000 and restitution of $1,628,409.
On Wednesday, Starrett sentenced 55-year-old Freda Cal Covington to 18 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Sturdavant, Covington and a Madison doctor, Dr. Shahjahan Sultan, were indicted in June 2019. Sultan was sentenced to four years in federal prison last week.
Prosecutors said Sultan entered into a contract with a Jackson County pharmacy in May 2014 to prescribe individuals expensive compound medications. In return, the pharmacy would pay Sultan 35% of the reimbursements it received after billing health care providers for the prescriptions Sultan wrote.
In September 2014, Sultan offered to pay Sturdavant $900,000 to prescribe expensive compound medications that had no medical effectiveness to patients he evaluated over telemedicine services. According to prosecutors, Sturdavant also signed more than 50 prescriptions for compound medications for people he did not examine.
Nurse Covington helped by identifying people in places like Jones County who had insurance that would cover the expensive compound medications. Prosecutors said she performed cursory physical examinations and falsified assessments for patients she knew did not need the medications.
Covington pleaded guilty on Oct. 15, 2019, and Sturdivant followed on Nov. 21, 2019.
Another Pine Belt nurse, Fallon Page, pleaded guilty to mail fraud for her role in the conspiracy on Nov. 21, 2019. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7.
