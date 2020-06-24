Moss Point man sentenced to 7 years on gun charge as part of Project EJECT

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday as part of the Department of Justice’s Project EJECT program.
On April 10, 2019, Keswick Cardero Titus was arrested in Moss Point after the vehicle he was a passenger in fled from police. Drugs, paraphernalia, guns, and ammunition were found in the vehicle when it came to a stop.
Authorities say an officer was at a car wash in Moss Point when he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle. Two men were standing near the vehicle at the time but jumped into the car and fled when the officer tried to approach them.
After a brief pursuit, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant. The driver then tried to flee on foot but the passenger remained in the car. Titus was that passenger, said authorities.
The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team arrived to provide back-up. The vehicle’s window was down and the officer, who continued to smell marijuana, looked inside and saw a firearm and marijuana protruding from a bag in the front passenger’s area.
During a search of the vehicle, officials found a book bag on the front driver’s floorboard with about 51 grams of marijuana, two scales, and a Mississippi Identification Card registered to a person matching the description of the driver who fled. A nylon bag was found on the passenger side floorboard where Titus was seated and contained a Glock, Model 22, .40 caliber pistol, with a 50 round capacity drum magazine, about 42 grams of marijuana, a scale, and two rounds of ammunition.
The firearm had been reported stolen by the George County Sheriff’s Office. The State Crime Lab confirmed that the substance seized was marijuana.
Records revealed Titus had previous convictions in 2015 in Jackson County for possession of controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. In 2014, he had been convicted of felony aggravated domestic violence.
Titus was indicted on August 6, 2019, and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on December 13, 2019. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced Titus to 84 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Titus was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst commended the coordinated investigation by ATF, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, the Jackson and George County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Moss Point Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris.
This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.”
PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.
