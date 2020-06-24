Missing La. man found dead in Lumberton; 2 charged with capital murder

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - What started as a search for a missing Louisiana man in the Pine Belt has turned into a murder investigation.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Dedrick Grant Jr., of Ponchatoula, La., was found dead on 4 Mile Road in Lumberton around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Grant had been shot one time.
Rigel said two suspects, 35-year-old Rachel Dean and 38-year-old Michael Benge, will be charged with capital murder in the investigation.
Dean, of Hattiesburg, is being held at the Lamar County Jail.
Benge, Rigel said, was arrested during a traffic stop overnight in Laurel. The sheriff said officers found a stolen handgun in Benge’s possession that is believed to be the weapon used to kill Grant.
Benge, of Hattiesburg, is being held at the Jones County Jail on a $100,000 bond for one count of possession of stolen property. Rigel said Benge will be transferred to Lamar County sometime Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.
Grant, 27, was reported missing to the Ponchatoula Police Department after he was last seen on June 18. Family members told police they believed Grant was with friends and could be in the Hattiesburg area.
The Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office were helping the Louisiana police department in the search for Grant.
