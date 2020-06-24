Miss. AG and Auditor tweet their support of changing state flag

“If there were a vote to remove the Confederate imagery from our flag, I would vote to remove it. I understand not everyone agrees. I have members of my own family who agree with me and members who do not, and all are people I love. And I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it. The last thing we need is another politician lecturing others about what to do. I’m just telling what I think-that we can have a flag that is more unifying than the one we have now.”