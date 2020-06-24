Miss. AG and Auditor tweet their support of changing state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Auditor Shad White tweeted their support of changing the Mississippi flag on Wednesday morning.
Fitch says that it is her personal belief that it’s time to change the flag.
She says the flag should reflect “the love, compassion, and conviction of our people.”
Her full statement reads:
“I have proudly lived my life in Mississippi and have raised my children in this great State. I could travel the world over and not find people who are as kind and generous of spirit as Mississippians. It is it my personal belief that it is time for us to change our State flag to reflect the love, compassion, and conviction of our people. The addition of the motto “In God We Trust,” from our State seal is the perfect way to demonstrate who we are to all.
We must always remember our past-honor the good and learn from the bad. A new flag offers us a pathway forward, moving together as a people toward greater opportunities for economic growth and academic enhancement. As your Attorney General, I will always defend the will of the people, and I encourage all Mississippians to consider the value of standing unified behind a flag that tells the world that we trust in our God and follow in His message of love and mercy.”
State Auditor Shad White also tweeted his support of removing the flag.
He stated that if there were a vote to remove the Confederate imagery, he would vote to remove it.
His full statement reads:
“If there were a vote to remove the Confederate imagery from our flag, I would vote to remove it. I understand not everyone agrees. I have members of my own family who agree with me and members who do not, and all are people I love. And I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it. The last thing we need is another politician lecturing others about what to do. I’m just telling what I think-that we can have a flag that is more unifying than the one we have now.”
