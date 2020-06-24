Jackson County native named as 5th Circuit Court of Appeals judge

“Cory Wilson is a highly-qualified, conservative-minded judge who will be a credit to the nation and to his native Mississippi. As the 200th confirmed federal judge during the Trump administration, Judge Wilson appropriately represents the generational transformation of our courts during the past four years,” Wicker said. “Given Judge Wilson’s credentials, intellect, and respect for the rule of law, I am confident that he will serve the Fifth Circuit and our nation well as a circuit judge.”