Hope Haven to provide school supplies for children in South Mississippi

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) -Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center is working to make sure at least 300 Hancock and Pearl River County students will have a good stock of school supplies despite COVID-19 related challenges.
Their “Be a Hero Drive-Thru School Supply giveaway” is set for July 18, when they’ll dress up in superhero garb and give out backpacks, paper, scissors, glue and even some school uniforms to those who apply online.
“Each child that registers is going to get a backpack filled with school supplies, and then uniforms on an as-needed basis,” said Isabelle Hall, Hope Haven outreach specialist.
The event takes the place of Hope Haven's annual health fair.
“Obviously, with COIVD we can’t do that. It’s a pretty big gathering, but we still wanted to give back to the students and we know going back to school this fall is going to be really crazy and stressful for teachers and students,” Hall added. “We actually got a very generous donation from Hancock Whitney, which is going to go toward school supplies and uniforms for this event.”
The drive-thru program is just one project happening at Hope Haven as they continue to be a key children’s advocacy center for Hancock and Pearl River counties.
Their main blueprint is serving the area's abused and neglected children through community education, advocacy, and direct family assistance.
“It’s a long process, but the process to healing can happen. So, we feel it’s very important to be able to advocate for these families,” said Debra Foster, Hope Haven family advocate supervisor.
We’re told about 150 people have registered online for those school supplies. You can sign up either on Hope Haven’s website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.