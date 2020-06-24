Harrah’s now requires everyone to wear masks on property

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrah’s parent company Caesars Entertainment Corporation is now requiring every person indoors at its properties to wear a mask at all times.
The updated mask policy became effective Wednesday afternoon and applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby in properties.
Previously, all employees plus guests at table games were required to wear masks at Caesars properties.
“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person,” he added.
Anyone who refuses to wear a mask, after being asked, will be directed to leave the property.
