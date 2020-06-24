Confederate monument defaced with graffiti in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A Confederate monument outside McComb City Hall is covered in black spray paint, and police are now looking for those responsible for defacing it.
Monuments have been the target of protests across the country over the past few weeks.
A shouting match outside city hall in McComb after a more than 100-year-old Confederate monument that sits on the property is vandalized.
“Whoever did is full of bull crap. They always want to tear up somebody else’s stuff,” said a McComb Resident.
BLM the initials for Black Lives Matter was spray painted on the monument.
The memorial was placed here in 1916 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy as a way to pay tribute to the Confederate soldiers in Pike County.
“I don’t think someone from BLM made this mark on this statue. Honestly, it could have been done every day since 1916 if we wanted to tear it down or deface it,” local resident and activist Constance Gordon said.
The stained monument is one of many Confederate symbols that have been defaced or torn down across the country after the killing of George Floyd.
Floyd is the unarmed black man killed by police officers in Minneapolis. Some say Confederate symbols represent hatred and division, but others say it’s history.
“The people that did it, they don’t know what nothing about that means. They don’t do the research,” said a McComb resident.
“I feel these type of statues need to be moved to museums. They are history, but they are not the present. It wouldn’t be able to be defaced if it wasn’t here,” said Gordon.
The city’s mayor says the graffiti on monument will be cleaned off and police are looking for the person who did it.
“You can disagree, but you do not have to go to the point of taking your frustration out on the monument any other building in the city of McComb,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said.
They mayor also points out that the monument was supposed to be removed from City Hall a while back, but never happened.
“The prior board voted to have it removed and placed at the Confederate cemetery in Magnolia. The cost was $30,000 and above to move it and they did not take action. However, we were looking for funds in our budget to go ahead and have it removed,” said Mayor Quordiniah Lockley.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.