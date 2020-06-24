Coast theatre groups coming together to face COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members and creators who are normally competitors are coming together to form the Gulf Coast Performing Arts Coalition.
The group is eager to return to their passion but know that will be difficult in the face of COVID-19. Dozens of ideas were tossed around Tuesday night at Centre Stage in Biloxi as many in the arts community are eager to perform again.
“You know we want to open back up,” said David Delk with Centre Stage. “We want to go out and perform for people. We miss that. But we know there is a safety issue out there, so we are putting our thoughts and heads together and we’re going to open safely one day.”
The conversations focused on a variety of issues, including ways to protect patrons and performers.
“We learned that we have a lot of work to do,” said Teresa Johnson with Biloxi Little Theatre. “Our number one goal is to keep our audiences, actors, and our volunteers safe. We have discussed all kinds of procedures and precautions that the Coast theatres are going to uniformly put into effect.”
While there were plenty of suggestions for new protocols, the real mystery is when performances will return.
“The problem is we don’t know when we will come back,” said Delk. “We thought two weeks ago it looked good. We were aiming for the fall, but now the numbers are going back up and we don’t know what to do.”
While they may not be opening up soon, the artists and performers came together and look to remain united against COVID-19.
“It is incredible that all these theatres - about eight or nine theatres - and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Symphony got together and talked about opening up together and it was like this wonderful little club,” said Delk. “We’re all doing the arts. We all compete for that dollar, that actor, the best show, but today we were all on the same page. It was great.”
The newly formed coalition has already scheduled its second meeting for later in July so they can continue to discuss possible protocols and procedures regarding COVID-19.
