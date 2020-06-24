Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a local statue was vandalized Wednesday.
The statute of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus resides in Marquette Park in East Memphis. Christopher Columbus statues around the US have been vandalized in recent weeks amid protests against police brutality and racism.
A complainant told police that he received a phone call from someone who informed him that the statue had been vandalized.
Upon arrival, police observed an unknown red substance to be spread all over the statue and on the foundation that supports the figure.
