Brandon man accused of threatening to kill Congressman, staffers

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man was indicted and charged Tuesday for making a threat against a public official and his staffers.
Newton Wade Townsend, 52, was indicted and charged by a federal grand jury, said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and U.S. Capitol Police Chief Sund.
According to officials, Townsend placed a phone call on June 1 to the office of a Member of Congress and threatened to kill the Congressman and his African-American staffers.
“A violent threat against a public official is a serious federal crime,“ said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. “The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to protect victims, prosecute those fueled by hate who seek to intimidate and terrorize others, and always ensure that justice is done.”
“The mission of the United States Capitol Police is to protect the Congress, the U.S. Capitol, and all who work and visit here,” said Chief Sund. “Our special agents did an excellent job in investigating this case, and I appreciate the partnership of our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office throughout this entire process.”
Townsend will be arraigned on June 25, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reminds the public that an indictment is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt.
Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
