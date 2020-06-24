Biloxi’s Patrick Galle verbally commits to Ole Miss baseball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rising star in coast baseball has been receiving interest from Division I programs, but Patrick Galle says he doesn’t need to look any further than Oxford, committing to the Rebels last Monday as he heads into his junior year.
In his first year on varsity, the Biloxi High right-handed pitcher boasted a 1-2 record with a 2.57 ERA, throwing 12 strikeouts in 16.1 innings in the Indians shortened 7-4 season.
Galle’s fastball currently clocks in at 92 mph and is currently working on his slider, giving him four different pitches in his arsenal.
“First off, it’s just amazing, everything they offer. Their campus is beautiful, their coaching staff is awesome,” Galle told WLOX.
“The baseball program is awesome, just everything about them is off the charts. They offered me everything I wanted and more. I mean many kids are now getting offered early. It’s always been one of my dream schools that I’ve always wanted to go to.”
Galle told WLOX before committing to Ole Miss, he also had other offers from Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Meridian Community College.
