Wet Tuesday at times

You’ll likely need the umbrella again today. But, maybe not for the whole day. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms today. Strong thunderstorms will be possible and could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty wind at times. New rain amounts up to one inch are expected, with isolated higher totals possible. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s. We’ll see continued rain chances this week on Wednesday and Thursday. But, a somewhat drier pattern appears possible Friday into the weekend. Subtropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic north of Bermuda yesterday. It will move eastward away from the U.S. posing no threat to the Gulf Coast. There are no tropical threats to the local area for the next five days. Hurricane season ends on November 30.