U.S. News and World Report ranks Biloxi High No. 1 school on the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Schools across South Mississippi excelled in rankings by the U.S. News and World Report, with seven schools ranking in the top 30 in Mississippi. Biloxi High School is ranked the number one school on the Coast and number four in the state.
The halls of Biloxi High emptied just a few weeks after Teresa Martin took over as principal. Since the COVID crisis began, her staff has focused on one thing: keeping the high standard of education. And that area of focus has helped the school earn a number of top rankings.
“We live and breathe our vision— excellence from all, for all— and that is truly the case. Each and every student, whether we’re trying to close achievement gaps or whether we are trying to push high achieving students to that very next level, we continue to do that in each and every one of our areas,” says Martin.
Martin said rankings are determined by many factors— the previous school year test scores, attendance, graduation rate, etc.
“Of course, our reading and math proficiency and then at the high school level, those state testing areas that are very important. You have your U.S. History, your biology, English II, then, of course, algebra,” said Martin.
Martin is already monitoring and implementing additional programs for the students to carry on the achievements. “Whether it be academics, whether it be fine arts, athletics, we are continually trying to add dual credit classes along with advance placement classes. So, we just continue to look at what we’ve done the previous year and then build on that,” said Martin.
Right now, the district is not sure how the return of students on campus will look like, but Principal Martin said she knows they will rise to the occasion as they always have.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.