3 suspects captured on foot following police chase in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people are now in custody after multiple police departments assisted in a police chase throughout Jackson County.
According to the interim police chief at Gautier Police Department Danny Selover, the pursuit was initiated on Interstate 10 and went “all around Gautier.” He said the suspect vehicle, later identified as a red Ford truck, ran behind Old Singing River Mall and went down Beasley Road, which led the truck down a dead end. From there, the truck headed west into Ocean Springs.
The chase was eventually terminated near Ocean Springs Road by the area hospital. The suspect vehicle was later spotted by residents in the area, and the suspects were captured by officers from the Ocean Springs Police Department, according to police chief Mark Dunston.
The charges are still pending for the three suspects. No word yet on what initiated the pursuit.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.