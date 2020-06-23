Supporters of Mississippi state flag want to see issue brought to a vote

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The current Mississippi state flag flew outside of Gulfport City Hall until it was taken down on June 16th. Since then, rallies, protests and demonstrations have taken place against the controversial banner. But some South Mississippians feel that taking down the flag might not be the right decision for all.
“You know, I’m not really wed to one or the other. If they keep it, you know, I’m fine with it and everything. If they decide to change it, I’ll be fine with that as well,” said lifelong South Mississippian, Dane David.
A decision to change the stage flag, David says, can’t be made by an elected governing body. To protect the fabric of democracy, it must be put to a vote.
“I think if the change is forced through the legislature and signed by the Governor, I believe that there will be a big backlash. You’ll probably see a lot more of, not only the state flag but unfortunately the confederate flag because a lot of people that do still support the flag will feel as if their voice has been usurped, in a way,” David said.
A vote on the issue is a common opinion among some South Mississippians.
“People, who are against the design, if they want to the design to change, I think it should be brought to a vote. If the legislators were to just put it on the ballot, it would be a lot easier for everybody. Why people don’t want to take it to another vote, that’s a whole other issue, which requires a whole lot more discussion. The issue about the state flag is so simple, that people must make it complicated or else you wouldn’t have a story,” said Gulfport resident, DeBorah Simpson.
For Simpson, the answer comes down to personal choices.
“A long time ago, even when I was young, I never had an issue about the Confederate battle flag. I had to make a choice about what was gonna upset me in life and the battle flag wasn’t one of them that was gonna upset me. So, when I saw the canton in the Mississippi state flag, I said, ‘Aw Mississippi’s cool’ you know, ‘They have that battle flag in their canton,’ which told me that they’ve progressed,” Simpson said.
A progression that Simpson said she doesn’t see in Mississippi today. Governor Tate Reeves also said in a tweet, “If the leadership in 2001 had not put it on the ballot, then the conversation might be different. But they did. And therefore we must work together to find a solution... that unites us as people... proud of our future.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.