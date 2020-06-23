Supporters of Mississippi state flag want to see issue brought to a vote

“People, who are against the design, if they want to the design to change, I think it should be brought to a vote. If the legislators were to just put it on the ballot, it would be a lot easier for everybody. Why people don’t want to take it to another vote, that’s a whole other issue, which requires a whole lot more discussion. The issue about the state flag is so simple, that people must make it complicated or else you wouldn’t have a story,” said Gulfport resident, DeBorah Simpson.