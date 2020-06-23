Scattered showers and storms possible today

While rain isn’t a guarantee for everyone today, we have a good chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. It’s going to be very warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Lower rain chances are expected tonight. We’ll only cool down into the mid 70s by Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Once again, a few could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Hit or miss storms are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. We only expect isolated showers and storms Friday through the weekend. It will be very warm with highs near 90.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.