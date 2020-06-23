33rd Annual Media for Red Cross Blood Drive set to take place this week across the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -The coronavirus pandemic is creating an urgent need for blood donations. If you wish to participate in this effort, the 33rd Annual Media for Red Cross Blood Drive is set to be held this week at various locations across the Coast.
The dates and locations for the participating blood drives can be found below:
- 6/23/20: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pascagoula Senior Center 1912 Live Oak Ave., Pascagoula.
- 6/24/20: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church 228 S Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis
- 6/25/20: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Randol Senior Center Building 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian.
- 6/26/20: noon – 7 p.m., Edgewater Mall (old Champs) 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
- 6/27/20: 10:30 – 5:30 p.m., Edgewater Mall (old Champs) 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.