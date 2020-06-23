Pass Christian football suspends team activities after positive COVID-19 test

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The likelihood of there being a football season in South Mississippi this fall could be in jeopardy after Monday’s news in Pass Christian.
Football-related activities have been suspended for two weeks after a member of the Pirates’ coaching staff received a positive test for COVID-19 that was confirmed on Saturday. The school has not released the identity of the coach.
Players and parents were notified and asked to monitor symptoms over the next 14 days. Football facilities will be deep cleaned and disinfected, remaining closed until practice can resume again.
