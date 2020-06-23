Ole Miss to retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Before starring on Sundays, Eli Manning was a bona fide superstar in Oxford, donning the cardinal red, white and navy blue.
Now that his playing career is officially over, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter thought it would be the perfect time to honor Manning by retiring his No. 10 jersey during the 2020 football season.
Manning, who has a house in Oxford, will be the third player in Ole Miss football history to have this number retired, joining his father, Archie, and Chucky Mullins.
In his four-year tenure with the Rebels, the New Orleans native set or tied 47 Ole Miss single-game, season and career records. Manning won the 2003 Maxwell Award in his senior year, finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year and became the highest pick in program history at No. 1 overall by the NY Giants.
The ceremony will take place during the Auburn game, currently scheduled for September 19th.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.