Ocean Springs Schools partner with Singing River Health to form advisory board

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District and Singing River Health System are working together to safely figure out what the reopening of schools will look like in August.
A medical advisory council has been formed to help the district navigate operations, including the return to school. The board will help establish procedures and make decisions that will impact the safety of our students, staff, and overall community, said Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman.
“Our school district is committed to making the safest decisions possible as we move toward opening our schools and facilities in August,” said Coleman.
The board consists of Andrea Logan, MD, FAAP; Daralyn Boudreaux, RN, BSN, CIC, CPHQ; Georgia Storey, Director of Government and Community Relations; and Heath Thompson, Ocean Springs Hospital Administrator.
The committee will serve in an advisory role to the district as OSSD faces returning to school with increased health and safety protocols.
“Their medical expertise is essential during these times as we attempt to implement the Center for Disease Control guidance and MS Department of Health recommendations,” said Coleman.
Coleman said in a Facebook video Monday that no decision has been made yet about what the fall semester will look like, although four different options have been introduced as possibilities.
This week, the district will send a survey to secondary students, parents, and faculty and staff to assess concerns as it relates to school in the fall. It will serve as a guide for addressing the prevailing concerns of the community, said the superintendent.
However, Coleman warns that it will not serve as a vote for how students will return to school. That decision will be made based on statewide and community health conditions.
The district created a committee in March tasked with planning options for returning to school in August, and Dr. Coleman believes adding medical expertise to the planning will help the district prepare for a safer and more efficient return.
“Having a medical advisory team will absolutely help OSSD as we establish procedures and make decisions that will impact the safety of our students, staff, and overall community.”
Coleman also serves as the head of the Mississippi Department of Education committee that are evaluating all of the options for reopening schools throughout the state.
For more information, please visit the OSSD Health Alerts Portal on the district’s website, or follow @OSSDGreyhounds on all social media platforms
