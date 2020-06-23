Mississippi Baptist Convention calls for lawmakers to adopt new flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Baptist Convention has never taken a collective stand against the state flag until now.
“We believe it is a gospel issue and we want to stand up for what we perceive to be the leadership of God in this moment and in this matter,w” said Dr. Shawn Parker, Mississippi Baptist Convention Board Executive Director-Treasurer.
In 2016, the Southern Baptist Convention overwhelmingly passed a resolution encouraging members to not publicly fly the Confederate battle flag. But Tuesday was the first time the Mississippi Baptist leaders have come together to denounce the Mississippi flag.
“It’s somewhat out of all of our comfort zones to speak on this issue but the time is now,” said Dr. Jim Futral, Mississippi Baptist Convention Board Executive Director-Treasurer Emeritus. “To make a difference in the world it is called Mississippi that will impact the entire nation as they watch what we’re doing.”
“If there’s anything that is causing people to feel an offense to the preaching of the gospel, even if it be our state flag, then it is time for a change,” added Mississippi Baptist Convention Board Executive Committee Chairman Dr. Clarence Cooper.
The Baptist building sits just a stone’s throw from the State Capitol where members of the Legislative Black Caucus applauded the group and others for joining in on the call to take down the current flag.
“It’s time for us to rise above our history of racism and separatism to exemplify unity and equality,” said Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Chair Sen. Angela Turner Ford.
The legislative session is winding down but members say the work is being done.
“Taking up something that takes 2/3 of the legislature you count those votes and make sure you have that and that’s what we’re doing at this time, ” said House Minority Leader Rep. Robert Johnson. “But we’re ready. We’re letting the majority caucus do what they have to do to get the people they need because they know this needs to be done.”
Neither of the groups endorsed a replacement but rather placed focus on taking down the current flag.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.