Miss. Association of Community Colleges supports changing state flag
By Jacob Gallant | June 23, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 1:53 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges unanimously voted to support changing the state flag.

The group is composed of presidents of the state’s 15 community colleges.

In a statement, the group said, “We believe the flag of Mississippi should be one that unites all of us toward a prosperous future.”

Two other groups came out in opposition of the flag Tuesday, including the Mississippi Baptist Convention and Legislative Black Caucus.

