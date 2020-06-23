MGCCC preparing to announce strategic plan for the next ten years

“We’ve been working on that plan for a little over a year,” said Executive VP of Institutional Advancement, Dr. Suzi Brown. “We started off going around to the districts with a lot of listening sessions. We worked with the local chambers and local community members. They would give us feedback on what where we’re doing well as an institution and areas where we can improve. We also did this with our business and industry partners, our employees, out students, and our alumni. Like all strategic plans, we tried to get a really great overview of where we are as an institution and where we need to go,” she said.