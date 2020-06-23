MGCCC preparing to announce strategic plan for the next ten years

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) is preparing to announce its new strategic plan for the school’s next ten years. The plan is called “Accelerate” and is an evaluation of how the institution is doing and where it needs to go from here. Community members, staff and students were among those included in this forum.
“We’ve been working on that plan for a little over a year,” said Executive VP of Institutional Advancement, Dr. Suzi Brown. “We started off going around to the districts with a lot of listening sessions. We worked with the local chambers and local community members. They would give us feedback on what where we’re doing well as an institution and areas where we can improve. We also did this with our business and industry partners, our employees, out students, and our alumni. Like all strategic plans, we tried to get a really great overview of where we are as an institution and where we need to go,” she said.
On the table for discussion was the renaming of the Harrison County Campus, currently named after Jefferson Davis.
“In our strategic plan, there’s a section where we address our facility master plans. We specifically say that we want to look at all of our campus names, our location names, and our facility names. Jefferson Davis is part of that. We re really excited,” Brown said. “We have some opportunities right around the corner. We’re opening facilities in the fall, a few more in the spring, and at the Jackson County campus there’s a STEM building that’s about to open here, an impact building, which is an immersive performing arts center in Harrison County, and then a residence hall, cafeteria and student union at the Perkinston Campus,” Brown said.
“I’m over institutional advancement, which means I play a large role in working with our stakeholders and our donors and people who are interested in supporting our college initiatives. I would be thrilled if someone called me and said, ‘I have a real interest in the impact center. I would love to make a grand donation and have a room named after me or the building.' So, yes, all of those things are being taken into consideration,” she said.
MGCCC plans to unveil the strategic plan 2030 in July.
