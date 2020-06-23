Laurel man receives posthumous award for trying to save partner’s child

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission named a Laurel native as one of 15 Carnegie heroes for entering mortal danger to rescue others.
Isiah Jamal Pierce, 27, was awarded posthumously for re-entering a burning home to save his girlfriend’s one-year-old daughter. Pierce and his partner’s daughter both died in the fire due to smoke inhalation, in December 2018.
Pierce will receive the Carnegie Medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada.
Throughout the 116 years since the Fund was established by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, $41.8 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and other assistance.
To nominate someone for the Carnegie Medal, you can complete a nomination form online.
