Jackson State’s Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee wins ESPY award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Thomas “Snacks” Lee is on top of the world after winning the “Cant-Stop-Watching Moment” award in the 2020 ESPYs Sunday night.
The Jackson State team manager stole the hearts of many in the sports world, going viral on social media after draining a three pointer in his first-ever game of organized basketball in the Tigers blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in early March.
Lee beat out No. 1 seeded Simone Biles to make it to the final stage of the voting process. It’s the first ESPY in Jackson State history, but also the first-ever in the SWAC.
“It’s been very cool and it just shows you the power of how social media can be,” Lee said. “The best advice I’ve probably gotten from this is to just stay humble and always value the importance of what you do, value the importance of your job and always just try to do that well and everything else will fall into place.”
Lee told ESPN that he will use his platform to inspire those who have low self-esteem and hopes this moment will give bigger guys confidence.
The shot heard around social media wouldn’t have come to be had it not been for former Pearl River Wildcat, Jonas James, passing Lee the ball in transition.
Congrats Snacks!
