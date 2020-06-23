Harrison Co. to discuss removing Confederate monument, taking down state flag

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County may become the next government entity to remove the state flag from county buildings.
The board of supervisors is set to discuss the issue in two weeks at their July 6 meeting. They will also discuss whether or not to take down a Confederate monument that has stood outside the Gulfport courthouse for more than a century. That site has been the location of multiple protests over the last few weeks.
Also on the agenda is a discussion regarding whether or not the county will send a resolution to Jackson asking legislators to change the flag, much like Gulfport did last week.
As of now, Supervisor Kent Jones says he’s not sure how the board will collectively vote on the issue but he is in full support of the changes being made.
“Now is as good a time as any to move forward,” said Jones. “I think so many think that the flag is divisive, including myself, and that it has racist tendencies. I think that we’re on the right side of history and I’m happy to be a part of that.”
The monument that stands in front of the Harrison County Courthouse was put up in 1911. The statue stands 25-feet tall and is made of bronze and granite.
Atop the monument is a Confederate soldier standing at parade rest and, in the middle is a the Beauregard battle flag, which is commonly known as the Confederate flag.
Inscribed on the front of the statue is the quote, “In memory of our confederate dead.” At the base of the monument right below that quote are the words “Lest we forget.” The dates 1861-1865 inscribed on the monument represent when the Civil War was fought.
On the north side of the marker is a message that lets people know the monument was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy and the Board of Supervisors of Harrison County Mississippi. The Daughters reportedly paid $1500 and supervisors chipped in $1000 for its construction.
