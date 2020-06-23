Dr. Dobbs of MSDH speaks to public after over 600 cases announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the Mississippi Department of Health spoke to the state Tuesday afternoon.
He took questions on the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
Just hours before, the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day were announced.
Over 600 cases confirmed, with 11 new deaths.
Mississippi hospitals are also reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since April.
Dr. Dobbs discussed issues with the state reporting system. He said the system currently used simply could not handle the amount of cases coming in.
He took questions regarding the latest numbers. He said that the epidemic is growing and that people were engaging in “silly behaviors” that could exacerbate things.
When asked about a mask mandate to help slow the spread he said that he would support it if he thought it would work.
“In some of these areas they were even successful in the counties where they’ve had real bad problems. They were able to embrace more strict social distancing and the masks. They’ve had improved transmission. It’s worked. But if you don’t have a critical massive buy-in of local leaders and of the community it’s going to be doomed to fail.”
Dobbs continued by saying wearing a mask is not about personal rights but about being selfless and caring for your family and the community at large.
When asked if we could expect wearing masks into the September or October he said that yes we should be.
Dr. Dobbs said he is extremely worried for the fall. He believes that it will be much worse than the current situation. They are currently preparing in case the hospitals are overwhelmed.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.