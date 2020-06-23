Dak Prescott signs Cowboys’ franchise tender

This locks Dak in for the 2020 season as he will be required to appear in training camp on time, but he and the team have until July 15th to work out a long-term deal. If not, the two sides will be back in negotiations after the upcoming season. It would be in Dallas’s best interest to secure a long-term deal quickly as Dak’s franchise tag could increase as much as 20 percent next year with a flat or lower salary cap in 2021.