Dak Prescott signs Cowboys’ franchise tender

DALLAS, Tex. (WLOX) - Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott has officially signed his franchise tender with the Dallas Cowboys for $31.4 million.
This locks Dak in for the 2020 season as he will be required to appear in training camp on time, but he and the team have until July 15th to work out a long-term deal. If not, the two sides will be back in negotiations after the upcoming season. It would be in Dallas’s best interest to secure a long-term deal quickly as Dak’s franchise tag could increase as much as 20 percent next year with a flat or lower salary cap in 2021.
Prescott, who turns 27 on July 29th, enters the 2020 season as one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. In 2019, Prescott had career-highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30). Mississippi State’s all-time leader in several passing categories, Prescott hasn’t missed a game since being drafted by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2016 draft while completing over 65 percent of his passes.
