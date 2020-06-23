Coast man reflects on ‘life-changing’ protest 18 years ago on Gulfport beach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While protests for racial equality and against what many consider symbols of hate continue throughout the country, it’s worth a look back at one of the most iconic protests in South Mississippi 18 years ago.
That’s when a 21-year-old college student spent 77 days protesting the flying of the Confederate battle flag at a well-known attraction. And the lessons learned then have resonated with the man he is today.
The year was 2002 and, much like now, protests and debates raged across the state, with some demanding the state flag be changed while others advocated for it to stay.
It’s a year Jason Whitfield will never forget, one that would start him on a journey that would change his life. Whitfield spent over two months sleeping on the beach to protest against the flying of the Beauregard battle flag - also referred to as the Confederate flag - at a popular Coast attraction.
“It’s one of the most blessed moments of my life,” he said. “I grew a ton. It was an awesome experience. I think about it a lot.”
It was something he had to leave behind for a while before he could pick the mantle back up.
“I will be honest, there was a point in my life when I had to focus on letting that part of my life go just so I could move forward.”
He said as a young man, he didn’t know the kind of danger in which he put himself when he stayed on the beach for 77 days to protest the Confederate battle flag that was flying at the iconic Eight Flags display on the beach.
His protest led to counterprotests from supporters of the flag, who showed up en masse to speak against him. They were met by friends, family, and supporters of Whitfield’s, all who spoke against the battle flag and its representation on the Mississippi state flag.
However, there was another lesson Whitfield learned that was just as significant.
“Another thing I learned was if you stand up for what’s right, people will support you and always remember you,” he said.
And they have. Whitfield said he has never really embraced the significance of his effort, but others remind him to this day.
Even then, he said there were signs of hope, not just from his supporters.
“Understand that some of the best compliments that I’ve ever received in my life was from people that did not agree with me on my stance during the protest, that came and shook my hand and said, ‘Young man, I don’t agree with you, but the way that you stood, the way that you represented yourself, the way that you represented our city and our country, I really appreciate.’ And that made me understand the growth potential for our country.”
He said he’s proud to see those who are protesting as he did 18 years ago. He added that it feels different, just from the diversity of people who are standing together today.
“To see those people participating really warms my heart because we don’t make progress without those people out there on the front lines that are willing to stand, put themselves in harm’s way whether it’s for George Floyd or the flag.”
He added that the protests are just the beginning.
“Those things will always exist and will always be important,” Whitfield said. “But if you do that and you don’t vote, it’s a waste of time.”
