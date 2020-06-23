Biloxi wade-in participant encouraged by new wave of activism

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The activism sparked by the death of George Floyd has “has awakened a giant inside of our culture,” said a veteran of the Civil Rights movement.
James Black, now bishop of Faith Tabernacle of Praise, spoke about the two movements on the anniversary of the third Biloxi wade-in.
Black marched in the Unity March and Prayer held in Gulfport earlier this month, joined by his grandchildren. He did not attend a similar event in Biloxi to avoid coronavirus exposure.
Black said he was “encouraged and motivated by the young people that are getting involved. We had such a malaise, it seemed. My generation said young people just don’t care.”
Their involvement with the Black Lives Matter movement is making a difference, he said. “I truly believe there’s no going back, this is going to continue and things are going to get better, they’re getting better already.”
Black sees similarities in the two movements.
“The mixture of people. Even back then there were non-blacks who were involved in our struggle. So I see that parallel, which is very critical to bringing social justice to all minorities.”
Despite the progress made in race relations over the years, Black said racism still persists.
“Yes there’s been some progress, no doubt about it, but within that progress, there are some things that haven’t moved.
“What hasn’t changed to a large degree is the hearts of so many people. The level of hatred. It blows my mind that whites consider themselves superior to another race of people simply because of this thin layer of skin has a different color.
“Being black, it doesn’t matter how well you do, how much you achieve, how much education you have, what subdivision you live in or whatever, you are still black and presumed to be less than someone else.
“That’s not everyone, there are some good Christian people in all races, there are some bad in both. So yes, things are better to some extent. I have white men open the door for me now. That blows my mind sometimes.”
Black points to the ongoing dispute over the Mississippi State flag containing the Confederate Battle Flag emblem. While he was encouraged by the calls for the flag to be changed, he fears Governor Tate Reeves and other politicians in Jackson are too concerned about getting re-elected than making a change.
He cited the often espoused defense of the flag as “heritage, not hate.”
“If the flag is your heritage, think about our heritage also. Black heritage. What made that flag such a symbol of hatred against a people that were harmless to you. People who have built this country, built this state.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.