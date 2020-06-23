Big coastwide events still set for this fall

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - COVID-19 might be altering two of South Mississippi’s larger fall outdoor events, but it’s not slowing them down.
The 46th Slavic Invitational will take place in September at several different golf courses along the Coast. This year, only 256 two-man teams will be playing in the three-day event and all of the social events will be held at the Croatian American Cultural Center instead of local casinos.
In December, another big outdoor event takes place, and that is the 5th Annual Gulf Coast Marathon. It's a huge outdoor event that falls right in line with RUN-N-TRI's clientele.
“Being the fifth year, I think it’s a wonderful thing. I think it definitely shows an influx of new customers for us,” said Run-N-Tri manager Ed Sylvester.
Tourism leaders say the key to these big-time economic and tourist draws is that both are outdoor events, much like the recent Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.
“It was a very successful event,” said Karen Connor with Coastal Mississippi. “These are personally owned boats so they can come in and enjoy themselves. “There’s so many outdoor activities here that people can come and enjoy and still remain safe and healthy.”
