Work on Bills Avenue in Ocean Springs still underway

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Work that began nearly two years ago on Bills Avenue in Ocean Springs is slowly moving forward.
After asbestos was found in the floor tiles of the 30-plus homes on the street, they were later demolished to make room for new ones. Once the land was clear, the city of Ocean Springs started a project to replace old and decaying water and sewerage lines.
Dirt piles and oak trees are all that’s left of a 420-foot strip of Bills Avenue in Ocean Springs. Even though these lots have been vacant since August of 2018, two separate projects are still chugging along.
“The current activity that you see on Bills Avenue is the completion of a water sewer replacement project that’s being done by the city. We received some of the final Katrina money through MDA which, they handle the community development block grant funds,” said the city’s Planning & Grants Administrator, Carolyn Martin. “So, we were able to get about 150-thousand dollars of that to complete that project. Once that’s completed, you’ll see a lot of good private development going on,” she said.
Regardless of the upcoming new development, the city’s project was one that could not be avoided.
“The water lines were old asbestos lines, and the sewer lines were aging clay lines. They were far beyond their useful life and needed replacing,” said Martin.
Once the city completes the water and sewer improvement project, the work on Bills Avenue is far from done.
“The developer will be able to continue their work. They’ve got a lot of drainage improvements and roadway improvements. Once that’s all complete, they will be able to start building the houses back,” Martin said.
Those houses built back by the developer called “Little Bluff” will be an upgrade to what was once there.
“They will be small single-family homes. They had been used primarily as rentals over the years, and they were very old and in a state of disrepair. It should be a major improvement for the area to being in some high-quality single-family houses,” Martin told WLOX.
The work to replace the water and sewer lines, Martin said, could be complete as soon as the end of June. Once that is done, the developer is ready to get started.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.