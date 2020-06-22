Two-vehicle crash in Stone Co. leaves one person dead

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One George County resident is dead following a two-vehicle collision that occurred early Monday morning in Stone County, one mile west of Wiggins.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, state troopers arrive at the scene located on Highway 26 and Walton Road. The vehicles involved were a Peterbilt tractor-trailer dump truck and a Chevrolet pickup truck.
As for the driver killed, their name has not yet been released as the next of kin needs to be notified.
Traffic was backed up following the wreck because Highway 26, west of Wiggins, experienced lane closures. However, the lanes have since been reopened after the wreckage was cleared.
