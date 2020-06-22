‘Stennis Flag’ becomes ‘Hospitality Flag’ as creator steps down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local artist announced she is stepping away from the push for a new Mississippi state flag alternative.
Laurin Stennis announced on social media that she was stepping away from the push for the “Stennis Flag” as it was called.
The flag was created several years ago as an alternative to the current Mississippi flag that contains a Confederate battle emblem.
The Civil War symbol has caused controversy for years as some Mississippians say that the current flag does not represent everyone in the state.
Stennis announced in her note she is leaving because of the hurt and potential harm that her last name could cause.
Laurin Stennis is the granddaughter of the late U.S. Senator John C. Stennis, who served 41 years before retiring in 1989. He was segregationist for much of his career.
The flag design which contains red vertical bars on each side and a white center with a large blue star encircled by 19 smaller ones appears to have been renamed the “Hospitality Flag” according to the flag’s website.
The official Twitter account for the flag said, “Though Laurin has stepped away, the fight to #MakeTheSwitch will go on!”
Thousands are calling for a new state flag as Confederate symbols across the country began coming down following protests spurred by the death of George Floyd.
A petition to replace the Mississippi flag has also garnered thousands of signatures online.
Mississippi’s Governor Tate Reeves has mentioned many times that he believes that changes to the state flag should be made by the people and not the legislature.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.