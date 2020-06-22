South Mississippi resident encourages everyone to wear mask after testing positive for coronavirus

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One coast resident, who spent ten days in the hospital fighting COVID-19, wants to raise awareness about the importance of following the guidelines that are in place to protect others.
Deborah Conway is battling COVID-19 and said she followed safety precautions faithfully, until one day she did not wear a mask when she went out.
“Two days after that, I started feeling bad because it acts so fast. I mean, I got it that one time messing up, leaving and going to that store one time without a mask and my gloves,” said Conway.
With businesses reopening, more people are going out. Conway believes many are now letting their guard down— no longer taking the virus seriously until it hits close to home.
“It’s such a devastating thing for a family to go through. If one person in your family goes out there and does what they want to do and comes back and spread this through your whole family, you have a risk of losing all those members of your family,” said Conway.
Conway spent 10 days in Singing River Hospital and faces 14 days of quarantine at home. She is a firm believer that face masks help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Luckily, because of the masks and the social distancing even in my home, my babies didn’t get that—my girls, my kids didn’t get it. My grand-kids didn’t get it. I was the only one that tested positive,” said Conway.
Conway said she feels better every day and encourages everyone to wear masks and follow the health guidelines to protect their families.
“Well, if you want to live a life with your family, please do what they say to do because you’re not the only one suffering laying in that bed. You have your whole family out that’s worrying if you’re going to get better,” said Conway.
According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 may appear anywhere between two and fourteen days after exposure to the virus.
