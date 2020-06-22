On and off showers and storms today

We’ll keep the chance for a few more showers and storms this afternoon. There’s a very low, but not zero, risk that one or two of these storms could become strong. Heavy downpours are possible along with a few strong wind gusts. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s.
Scattered showers and storms are likely on Tuesday through Thursday. It will stay warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
We’ll start to dry out by Friday and Saturday. It will be warmer with highs near 90.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.